Conservation Comment: Pros - and a few cons - of cycling in The Netherlands

A suspended cycle roundabout above a busy intersection. Photo / Lyneke Onderwater

Cycling is a topic I cannot avoid writing about this time as I am in the most cycle-friendly country in the world.

The Netherlands was not the first country to embrace cycling: the USA and UK were first (1880s). However, when cars became common and cycling reduced, the Dutch were the ones who started countering that trend in the 1970s by catering for bikes and reducing car privileges.

Now there are 1.4 bikes for each person, of which 10 per cent are electric. E-bikes are on the increase, especially in the older age group. This has not increased speed much, but does increase the kilometres ridden.

The country is about 160km x 250km in size of which 18 per cent is water, but it has 35,000km of separated cycleways. You would think that is impossible, just like the 1000km car-traffic jams they occasionally have, but yes … it does fit.

People call the Netherlands the cycle mecca of the world. It is flat, all those separated cycleways make it safe, drivers are generally so kind to cyclists that they often give way even when that is not required (a big difference to NZ's aggressive driving style), the facilities are top-notch, distances are usually short and bikes get many privileges that car drivers do not.

Police with their bikes. Photo / Lyneke Onderwater

Not all is perfect though and the most annoying thing is the wind, which blows most of the time and is sometimes strong. I recently rode about 70km and towards the end I was battling a serious head-wind. I swore I would organise an electric bike for my next visit.

As someone not used to so many bikes on the road it can also feel somewhat intimidating riding in large cities with bikes riding in all directions and often at speed.

Some interesting bike things I have come across here are:

Several solar bike paths generate electricity and one lights up during the night after stones in its surface generate luminescent power during the day.

A suspended cycle roundabout above a busy intersection.

Countless bridges and tunnels just for bikes and pedestrians.

Ferries where one can cross the many rivers and waterways (with or without cars). On some small ferries one has to crank a hand cable winch to move oneself across. The advantage of the latter is that it is possible to cross 24 hours a day.

Bikes come in all sorts and sizes, with and without electrical or fossil fuel support; some are cargo bikes for carrying kids, dogs, shopping or furniture; there are tandem bikes side by side, behind each other or one recumbent in front of an upright rider; bike taxis; water bikes, etc. Even ordinary bikes can carry big loads, sometimes including kids on the front and the back.

Most commuter bikes are upright, have chain-wheel covers to prevent wide trousers or dresses getting caught or dirty, and skirt guards to protect dresses and long overcoats. People do not wear special clothing when they ride, except those racing.

There are paths where one is encouraged to sing.

They hold annual cycling-into-the-wind competitions. They decide on this at short notice when predicted winds are expected to be at their strongest and one is only allowed to use an ordinary upright bike without gears. The maximum number of participants is 300 and it always sells out.

This is not my kind of fun. I sometimes choose to ride as far as possible with a tail-wind and take the train back.

There are paths where cyclists are encouraged to sing. Photo / Lyneke Onderwater

There are calls for compulsory helmets for e-bike riders now as they feature high in accident statistics. However, there are also light-powered motorbikes on which one does not have to wear a helmet, so a law is likely to be a few years off.

I will be enjoying Dutch cycle culture for another month at least.

• Lyneke Onderwater used to run the Whanganui Bicycle Users group and lives without a car.