Brochure competition winner Amanda Burgess with judge Des Bovey.

The Whanganui Literary Festival announces Amanda Burgess as the winner of the competition for a new brochure and bookmark image.

Judges Catherine MacDonald and Desmond Bovey described the image as “sophisticated, edgy and literary-based”. Des Bovey commented that it was encouraging for the future to see entries from younger people, one as young as 12.

Amanda Burgess says that winning the competition means a great deal to her on so many levels. It’s dear to her heart. She is an avid reader despite being dyslexic, and she hopes that her design reflected the enthusiasm she has for the Whanganui Literary Festival.

Amanda is a Whanganui-based artist and creative and was drawn to the strong arts community in the city. She trained as a performance artist in London, specialising in clowning, and began painting when her daughter was born. She is planning a solo exhibition later in 2023.

The Whanganui Literary Festival celebrates their 10th festival next year, September 29 to October 1.



