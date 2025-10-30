Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Opinion

Community workers are professionals. Let’s treat them that way - Shelley Loader

Shelley Loader
Opinion by
Columnist·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read
Shelley Loader is the manager of Community House Whanganui.

The community sector survives on unpaid labour, goodwill, and volunteering, writes Shelley Loader. Photo / 123rf

The community sector survives on unpaid labour, goodwill, and volunteering, writes Shelley Loader. Photo / 123rf

Straight after university, I was interviewed by a panel for a psychologist role.

I felt the dismissal as soon as I walked in and was eventually told I was too young and lacked life experience.

At the time, I felt frustrated. My CV made my age clear and, after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save