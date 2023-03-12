Bonnie Ellery has enjoyed a busy start to the year with well-attended events and small business growth in Bulls. Photo / Bevan Conley

The weather has been kind to the Rangitīkei town Bulls recently, and the sun was shining for the recent Rhythm in Bulls music festival.

Bulls and District Community Trust manager Bonnie Ellery said it was a great day.

“At a guess, I would say that around 400 people attended.

“They were coming and going throughout the day and attending other things that were on in the region.”

Ellery stepped into her role in 2021 when Covid-19 restrictions led to a number of event cancellations in Rangitīkei.

“If it wasn’t Covid, it was the weather or funding constraints that caused some cancellations,” she said.

“We were able to reschedule some events and held them later than usual, but you constantly re-evaluate the costs and benefits to the community.”

Based at Te Matapihi Bulls Community Centre, Ellery keeps the community informed via the monthly Bull It Inn newsletter, and local groups and individuals promote their activities and events in it as well.

“One of the most important things I’ve learned in this role is how to be adaptable,” Ellery said.

“If things can change they probably will, and the more you’re able to roll with the changes, the less stressful things are for everyone. You might have perfect weather, then a performer or vendor cancels at the last minute or there are traffic problems. I can’t control the unforeseen, so I just do the best I can for the community.”

March is a busy month in Bulls, with a range of workshops and activities happening at Te Matapihi every day.

New members are needed for the Bulls Community Patrol group, and a presentation by representatives from Community Patrol New Zealand was held on Saturday.

A Taste of Home is a new initiative hosted by La Bull Café in conjunction with Welcoming Communities. It provides an opportunity to welcome and meet new Rangitīkei residents who have recently come from overseas to make the district their home. The first event has been booked out in advance; however, it is hoped shared meal meetings will become a regular event, and Ellery said people should check the next newsletter for future gatherings.

Next weekend, Camp Fest 2023 will be held at the Bulls Domain from March 17 - 19.

“That is organised by The Camp Fest NZ group, and they are holding it here for the first time,” Ellery said.

“The concept is about bringing all kinds of campers together. and there will be stalls and live music on-site. It promises to be a fun, family-friendly weekend that should bring quite a few visitors in.”

Ellery said one of the most encouraging aspects of her job had been more engagement with young people.

“There has been a lot more buy-in from young people in terms of attending events and wanting to organise events, which is great.

“As we have been getting back to regular events on the calendar, it is important to incorporate some new ideas and see how they might fit in with the established ones.”