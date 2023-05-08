Most submissions supported keeping the Rotokawa Virginia Lake aviary in some capacity. Photo / Bevan Conley

The majority of public submissions to Whanganui District Council’s annual plan support spending money to keep the Rotokawau Virginia Lake bird aviary open.

Most were in favour of keeping it running in some capacity, backing either spending $400,000 on improving animal welfare standards or $750,000 on animal welfare standards and enhancing the visitor and educational experience.

In a written submission, Elizabeth Preston said the aviary provided pleasure for everyone.

“Let’s preserve and improve it, so that it gives residents and visitors alike, something to enjoy outside. Cancelling this wonderful icon of Whanganui would be very shortsighted for generations of families still to come.

“I personally would be happy to pay an extra amount in my rates to make this happen.”

Closing the facility is estimated to cost the council $75,000.

Council’s initial average rates rise was set at 7.9 per cent but the late addition to the plan of spending spend $400,000 on animal welfare standards - the council’s preferred option - bumped it up to 8.2 per cent.

Not all were in favour of keeping it.

Michelle Bissett said public aviaries were a 5000-year-old idea that “have had their day, particularly in the Victorian era”.

“For the sake of the health and wellbeing of the current captive birds, I support the closure of the aviary and would like to see council invest in the planting of a greater variety of food trees at Rotokawau Virginia Lake to encourage and support our indigenous bird species”.

As part of the submission document, people were also asked what they thought Whanganui’s biggest challenges and opportunities were over the next three years and where council should focus its efforts.

Andrea Hague said freedom camping was her biggest concern.

“These campers are not using our restaurants, cafes etc so [they are] not only not contributing to our local economy but costing our community.”

Richard Terrey said council should get back to basics.

Twenty-two people will speak on the annual plan at council chambers this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

The entrances to the town looked disgusting, there was long grass and weeds in premiere parks, and infrequent mowing of parks and reserves made them look scruffy, he said.

Sarah O’Connor said the biggest opportunity was Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River legislation) and continuing to strengthen partnerships with iwi to develop infrastructure around the Whanganui River.

She said that would enable commercial, recreational and tourism experiences such as high-quality hospitality, bike pathways and activities on the water.

Stephen Mahoney, who will be speaking at the public annual plan hearings starting on Wednesday, suggested a user pays approach could be adopted to reduce the burden of council-owned facilities on ratepayers.

“Would an extra $10-15 per ticket for opera house events have a huge impact on those who can afford to pay it? I doubt it.

“People who can afford it will still pay to go to these events. An extra $20 on an annual swimming pass would also not have a huge impact on attendance.”

Council also asked what people thought the big challenges would be for the next 10-30 years.

Many didn’t answer but Sherryl Rogers said there wouldn’t be any because rates would “make everyone homeless”.

Climate change was several people’s main long-term concern.

Terry Dowdswell said there needed to be an acknowledgement that climate would change and the community must adapt.

Education was needed so people would accept and even enjoy working to mitigate it, he said.

A submission from Horizons Regional Council chief executive Michael McCartney urged council to reconsider proposed cuts to the climate change and coastal plan budgets.

“Horizons is concerned that the proposed budget cuts for climate-related work areas will negatively affect Whanganui District Council’s ability to adequately consider, resource and begin to implement recommended actions and joint initiatives from the Manawatū-Whanganui Climate Change Action Plan,” he said.

There were 438 submissions in total.

Consultation on the annual plan document ran from April 3 to April 30.

The annual plan, which sets out how council’s work will be funded, must be adopted before June 30.