Community Connect Scheme introduces half-price bus fares for eligible passengers

The Tide bus service in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Public transport users’ half-price fares ended on July 1 as the central government’s new Community Connect Scheme is introduced nationwide, according to a statement from Horizons Regional Council.

“These changes will mean different things for different users,” said Horizons manager of transport services, Mark Read. “This means that Horizons transport fares will return to full price, as listed on our website, from July 1.”

“Also, from July 1, the Community Connect Scheme [takes effect], which introduces half-price fares for Community Service Card holders, and those aged between 13-24 on their respective fare (child or adult). Under the new scheme, children aged 12 and under travel for free.

“To benefit from these new fares, bus users who are aged between 13-24 will need to ensure the date of birth registered on their Bee Card is correct by visiting the beecard.co.nz website. When tagging on and off the bus, the Community Connect fare will automatically apply.

“If you have a Community Service Card but do not yet have a Bee Card, you are eligible to claim your first Bee Card for free.”

Visit your local Horizons Regional Council office and show your Community Service Card to claim your Bee Card. Once you register this Bee Card with your Community Service Card, you will be able to access the new half-price fare.

“Finally, for services that do not have a Bee Card reader on board, bus users must show their Community Services Card to the driver to qualify for the half-price cash fare.

“Existing free travel for tertiary students on urban services will remain uninterrupted by this change,” he says.

To check fares for bus routes, please see: https://www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport/bus-routes-transport.

For general public transport updates, please see: https://www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport.