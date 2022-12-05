Marie Butturini, Din Bandara and Kelly Plumridge outside the Hakeke St Community Centre and Library. They are preparing for a big Christmas community event. Photo / Paul Brooks

By Paul Brooks

Prepare yourself for a huge Whanganui East community Christmas event on December 17.

Love and Learn Care and Education Centre and Hakeke St Community Centre are putting on Community Christmas to bring the community together with fun and entertainment.

They are also putting up a huge Christmas window display and Santa’s grotto and are entering into this year’s Light Up Your Home competition.

“We are putting up a platform [outside] so kids who have special auditory and sensory needs don’t actually have to go in to see Santa; so that’s the goal for this year, making sure it’s inclusive,” says Marie Butturini of Love and Learn.

Others can go in and have a photo taken with Santa.

“This year we got smart, started early, and out it out to the community to raise some money to do this community Christmas event. The community got together and raised us the majority of the money. People donated anywhere from a dollar to $20 ... then we set up a committee of community members, so it’s not just us doing it for the community.”

They just asked around and got 12 people on the committee, each with responsibilities around decorating, logistics and so on.

“We’ve really shared the load this year,” says Marie.

The event will be at Williams Domain, across from the Hakeke St Community Centre and Love and Learn.

Local businesses and organisations have got behind it, donating food and the use of vehicles and equipment.

“There’s a big list of people who have got behind it this year,” says Marie.

“And it’s all free for the community,” says Kelly Plumridge of Hakeke St Community Centre. “Our backup is Whanganui East School if it rains.”

“There will be some performers coming in and we’ll be having a Tiktok competition ... with a prize pack for their whānau,” says Marie.

They have also partnered with the Catalytic Foundation and their Shoebox Project.

“It’s relatively easy, you just choose a shoebox and fill it up,” says Marie.

“Choose one for a boy or girl, or a unisex,” says Kelly, “for ages 1 to 16, then fill the box with goodies. We are one of the collection and distribution centres. Our volunteers will check them, make sure they’re appropriate.”

“We’ve been doing them for families as well,” says Marie.

The filled boxes will be distributed the week after the community Christmas event. You can pick up an empty box from Hakeke St Community Centre.

Din Bandara has a child at Love and Learn and was persuaded by Marie to give a hand. His community involvement through the Anglican church holds him in good stead.

“I think Whanganui East is a hidden gem and is often forgotten about. From a church perspective we realise that too,” he says. “It was a no-brainer for me to join in and assist where I can.”

“We’ve also partnered with Unity Foods this year,” says Marie. “Rather than do separate events, we are doing this event together.”

Unity Foods runs the local free supermarket on a Friday afternoon, open to all.

“Lots going on, but the exciting thing is how involved the community has been,” says Marie. “That’s what we need to celebrate the most.”



