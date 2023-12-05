All ready for this year's free Community Christmas at Hakeke St.

Hakeke Street Community Centre is running its second free Community Christmas, following a successful celebration last year.

The centre is partnering with Love and Learn, the childcare centre attached to the community centre.

“There was a big need for the community to have festive cheer,” said Din Bandara, acting manager of Hakeke Street Community Centre. “It’s an event with free: food, entertainment and prizes, and there will be a song and/or dance competition.

“MP Carl Bates is coming, as well as Mayor Andrew Tripe and councillors, to support the event and be judges. The centre kaumātua Dr Mike Paki will also be there to open the day with a karakia at 11am.

The team at Scafit with tamariki from Love and Learn.

“The wonderful community has contributed financially through fundraising and offering their services for the event to enable it to be free for everyone. Rapid Relief - an amazing organisation - will be there. Last year it fed 600 people, expecting to feed 750 this year with proper burgers, sausages and bottled water.

“The Sri Lankan community will double last year’s effort to 200 meals this year. Love and Learn will provide ham, buns and coleslaw. It’s going to be awesome, and we’re hoping for the weather to be fine,” he said.

Entertainment will be provided by a local drum group, Hula Beats, the amazing Toyne sisters and the rock and roll club. There will be lots of other activities available on the day such as: horse riding, bouncy castles, face painting, Christmas crafts and lots more.

The vintage car club will also be there along with some speedway vehicles and library vans for adults and kids to connect with. Lastly, Santa will be there on the day in the community room for tamariki to come and visit with, and whānau will be able to take a photo with him if they want.

■ What: Free Community Christmas. When: Saturday, December 16, 11am-2pm. Where: Hakeke St, Whanganui East. You can check out the event on the Hakeke Street Facebook page to find out more about the over $1000 in prizes you can win at the event.