Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Communities ‘in limbo’ as Mt Ruapehu’s slopes stay quiet

Mike Tweed
By
5 mins to read
Peggy Frew says Ohakune has a life of its own but the ski season is the glue that binds it together. Photo / Bevan Conley

Peggy Frew says Ohakune has a life of its own but the ski season is the glue that binds it together. Photo / Bevan Conley

The managing director of a ski, board and bike shop says “everyone is in limbo” as the future of Mt Ruapehu’s Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields remains up in the air.

There would normally be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle