In recent years, the number of 18-24 year olds not in employment, education or training (NEETs) has been dropping considerably thanks to initiatives like 100% SWEET. The unemployment rate has also been coming down, but there's still considerable work to do before our rates are below the national average.

Our growing population means we have a pressing need for more training opportunities, especially in areas that speak to the strengths of our economy. It is important that our businesses and industries work alongside education providers to ensure the programmes are relevant.

READ MORE:

• Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners appoints Mark Ward as chief executive

• Mark Ward: Whanganui & Partners supports projects that benefit Castlecliff

• Whanganui needs to find its place in the economic arms race, says Whanganui and Partners' new chief executive Mark Ward

• Whanganui tourism and farming can do better - new CEO says

Our education providers are already contributing to the city and wider community in this regard. Private tertiary operators support specialised career pathways, while the Whanganui UCOL campus has a training legacy in the creative, healthcare and food spaces. The work and knowledge of Whanganui's high quality lecture staff has built successful programmes across a range of in-demand disciplines.

I understand that the current funding model and structure has been holding back further expansion of programmes in Whanganui, which is another reason I look forward to the reform. When you factor demand into the strength in teaching we have here and the quality of our secondary education, we're ready for the step change in tertiary education provision that the Government desires.

I see a great opportunity for Whanganui's UCOL campus, as part of the NZIST, to play an innovative role in creating bite-sized chunks of education and training to help raise the skill level of the existing workforce. I have recently met with the chief of operationsof UCOL, Lyal French-Wright, and found him extremely open to ideas and pragmatic approaches that serve businesses and the community.

Whanganui & Partners will continue our close partnership with UCOL and businesses to ensure the upcoming reforms elevate our local campus and will continue to facilitate that vital connection between UCOL and our employers.

• Mark Ward is chief executive of Whanganui and Partners.