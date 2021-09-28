Comment: Whanganui Musicians Club's dilemma

Lucien Johnson, waiting to play. Photo / Supplied

COMMENT

As we move from alert level to alert level, from added restrictions to added freedoms, the world of musical performance teeters ... and waits.

For the Whanganui Musicians Club, there is the new level 2 with masks, social distancing and a maximum of 100 people in the hall to consider.

Those are the guidelines as I write, but what will the status be in 10 days, when the first Friday of the new month comes around and it's club night?

And what about Sam Manzanza driving up from Wellington with his band to lay down his hard-driving Afro beat?

And what about the young jazz star band Toby and the Rest who are booked in for October 22?

Even if restrictions allow for their performance, will they be able to come down from their base in Auckland? The message is to watch the Facebook page (Whanganui Musicians Club). There you will find the latest updates.

The Jazz Club is somewhat more straightforward. Club Night at the St Johns Club is possible only if we are at level 1.

But it would have to be level 1 as we knew it, with no restriction on numbers. This looks unlikely for Sunday, October 1, although Hot Café is poised to drive up from Wellington to play us some gypsy jazz.

Then there are the musicians to consider. Lucien Johnson is booked to play on Sunday, October 31, and with his piano player in Auckland, will he be able to pull off his tour?

It's a difficult time for all of us, and our music clubs are struggling with scheduling. With everyone eager to get together and celebrate live music, patience must prevail.

Our best chance of getting through to a better tomorrow is for us all to follow the guidelines today.