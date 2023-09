Artist Cole Anderson won a scholarship and has put on an exhibition as part of the award at the Wanganui Art Society's Cooks Gallery.

Whanganui artist Cole Anderson was awarded a scholarship by Wanganui Art Society recently, exhibiting his works as part of the scholarship.

He had been a past student of Rei Hendry, who awarded Anderson the scholarship.

Some of Cole Anderson's works on exhibition at Cooks Gallery in late September.

Having been an artist since primary school, Anderson works with both paint and print-making, with intaglio drypoint, and mixed media.

The exhibition runs until September 30, from 12 noon-3pm at Cooks Gallery on Trafalgar St (next to the velodrome).