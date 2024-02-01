The rainy weather in Whanganui this weekend will ease to fine conditions for Monday and Waitangi Day. Photo / Bevan Conley

Watches are in place for a burst of rainy, windy weather over the weekend that will blow through before a “dry” Waitangi Day for Whanganui.

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said showers would develop on Friday evening, due to a cold front pushing up the South Island.

“That should be hitting Whanganui this evening.”

On Saturday, a southerly flow would bring “plentiful showers” but by the evening these should start clearing up, he said.

People might also notice the sudden drop to cooler weather.

Temperatures were expected to fall from a high of 27C on Friday to 19C on Saturday, he said.

For people taking a four-day weekend, the broad flavour of weather looking ahead to Monday and Waitangi Day on Tuesday was “no rain”.

The weather was looking more calm and settled going into Monday and Tuesday.

Holden said a high was persisting over the North Island but it was too soon to say whether the cloud cover would be thick, or leave room for lots of sunshine.

At worst, Waitangi Day would be partly cloudy, he said.

The temperatures would rebound with a high of 26C expected for Monday and Tuesday.

“It’ll be a dry time for Waitangi Day.”

The pesky southerlies Whanganui had been experiencing lately were set to ease, with the wind switching to a more northerly flow.

Holden said northerly winds were “not nearly as bad”.

“I don’t think the wind will be as bad as it has been over the last little bit.”

MetService has released an orange wind warning for the Manawatū Gorge.

“If you are travelling that way or expecting whānau to be travelling from that direction, make sure to keep your eye out on the latest watches and warnings.”

Holden said the weather would be quite changeable this weekend, so it was important to keep an eye on the forecast and to “stay safe on the roads”.

