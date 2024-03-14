United's Robbie Power is set for another tussle with Marist.

For the first time since the 2019-20 summer, two Whanganui clubs will match up in the Coastal Challenge Cup semifinals to see who will represent the association in the final next weekend.

Also a first in all nine seasons of this competition, the ‘old firm’ of Wanganui Vet Services Marist and Property Brokers United will meet in a championship playoff at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park.

The game will therefore double as bragging rights for derby supremacy in the 2023-24 season.

Due to the Coastal round one rainout, these two sides have not met since the Premier one 45-over competition match on November 4, with Marist winning by 36-runs on the Springvale field’s artificial wicket, although United had the last laugh by still going on to claim the silverware.

Both teams have gone through a number of significant personnel changes since that time, adding and subtracting talent from their feeder schools of Whanganui Collegiate and Whanganui High School, while United had several veterans return for just the Coastal half of the summer.

The question is, will Marist’s run of good form be counteracted by United’s big match experience?

Since coming off the bye in early February, Marist have rattled off an impressive four straight victories over the Horowhenua-Kāpiti clubs, overcoming an injury toll as they did so.

Joel Clark, Tom Dempster, Mark Fraser, Chris Stewart, Craig Thorpe and Hadleigh O’Leary have all made some significant contributions with the bat, while in a bowling attack which had to rely more on spin due to the loss of injured pacers, again Clark and O’Leary have been standouts.

Connor O’Leary shouldered a lot of responsibility to be the opening strike bowler in the absence of Ross Kinnerley and Nick Harding, although both are likely to be recovered and allow Marist to select their strongest XI in this competition.

For United, the campaign ended up becoming a mixed bag despite being in the top two right up until last weekend’s six-wicket loss to the mathematically eliminated Levin Old Boys.

Three rainouts, including against Marist, prevented United from securing more points to finish higher than third place, after leading the table last season.

While Riverview Motel Whanganui spin bowler James Woodford has returned to England, this could potentially be the last match for former representative captain Max Carroll, even if United win.

Allrounder Brendon Walker will be available again after a trip last Saturday.

Batsmen Matthew Boswell and Carter Hobbs looked like they could be finding form again after getting starts against Levin, as building partnerships will be crucial in the semifinal.

Once again, much rests on the shoulders of Greg Smith in the top order to continue his good form, while bowling allrounder Robbie Power was the standout against Levin and loves a good tussle with Marist.

Pace bowler Ryan Slight will be hoping for cooler weather conditions during his spell than was felt against Levin, and the current forecast suggests he will get it.

United have an excellent Coastal Challenge semifinal record at 5-1, but are still hunting that inaugural title.

The winner will take on a guaranteed first-time Coastal Challenge finalist in either Burger King Red Star or Kāpiti Old Boys, who play at Masterton’s Queen Elizabeth Park.

Table-toppers Red Star have made their first playoff since the 2020-21 season and will be first-time hosts, while the sole Horowhenua-Kāpiti representatives in Old Boys return to the playoffs after missing out last summer.

The Wairarapa club has been the form team of the competition, however, Kāpiti did hand them their only defeat of the campaign - winning the unique match held at Wellington’s Sky Stadium by seven wickets in late February.

The semifinals start at 12pm.

Premier two

The final round of the Cricket Whanganui Premier two 40-over and Premier three 30-over competitions will each see two teams fighting to secure the remaining grand final spot left available.

The Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens and Kaitoke Knight Riders are already locked in as they clearly lead their respective points tables.

In Premier two, currently holding second place on net run rate, Whanganui Renegades have a big task travelling to face Marton at home, while third place Whanganui High School 1st XI will face their older brethren in the Property Brokers United P2.

Premier three sees current second place Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens P3 holding a two point advantage over Wanganui Vet Services Marist 2nd XI, and these sides take on WHS P3 and Awa City Cavaliers respectively.

The Premier two games start at 12.30pm and the Premier three fixtures at 1pm.

Draws for March 16

Coastal Challenge Cup 50-over semifinals

Wanganui Vet Services Marist vs Property Brokers United

Burger King Red Star vs Kāpiti Old Boys

P2-40

Whanganui High School 1st XI vs Property Brokers United P2

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens vs Whanganui Renegades

Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI vs Wicket Warriors Whanganui

P3-30

Whanganui Collegiate P3 vs Kaitoke Knight Riders

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens P3 vs Whanganui High School P3

Wanganui Vet Services Marist 2nd XI vs Awa City Cavaliers



