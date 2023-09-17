Castlecliff Library volunteer Alexander Beitchef, nearly 13, came up with the idea of a treasure hunt.

A literary treasure hunt is on at the moment, coinciding with the launch of the Literary Festival. Entry sheets can be picked up from Castlecliff, Aramoho or Whanganui District (Davis) Libraries.

The idea came from a volunteer at Castlecliff Library, Alexander Beitchef, nearly 13, after talking about the patronage of the library. “I thought a treasure hunt would possibly highlight the library and bring people back to it,” said Alexander. His mother wrote all the questions for the treasure hunt.

The timing coincides with the launch of the Literary Festival, which starts on September 20 and runs until October 1. Clues are on shop and library windows with a yellow symbol, and on The Tide bus route between Castlecliff and Aramoho. This was suggested by Castlecliff librarian Annette Scarfe.

Free bus passes apply for people carrying the entry sheet during the competition, from September 15 to 24. Library volunteers will be riding the buses, pointing out where the clues are, on September 23.

Catch the bus from the Castlecliff end at 1.58pm, ride to Aramoho, arrive at 2.38pm, stay on the bus and return to arrive at 3.20 pm.

Everyone who enters will receive a participant’s prize, there is a major prize and a child’s prize. Aramoho and Castlecliff Libraries have drop-off boxes outside, and Davis Library has a collection box. Sunday, September 24, is the last day to drop off entries.

There will be an afternoon tea on Wednesday, September 27, when successful entries will be drawn. All entries must have phone or email addresses on them.