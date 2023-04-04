Classic motorcycle enthusiast Robert Cochrane.

Royal Enfield riders from around the North Island are joining local owners for an historic event.

Royal Enfield is the world’s oldest motorcycle brand, in continuous production since releasing their first machine in Redditch, England in 1901.

On April 15 and 16, the bikers will cruise into Whanganui and gather at the Red Eye Café at 85 Guyton street. The address was where Percy Coleman established his Harley Davidson Dealership in November 1925.

In 1930, he was the first New Zealander to race at the Isle of Man TT, and came back to Whanganui as the NZ Royal Enfield Distributor. Percy raced Royal Enfields in NZ during the 1930s.

Over the decades, that business went on to outgrow three other buildings in Whanganui, before his sons Rod and Bob built the current Suzuki NZ complex on Taupō Quay.

Royal Enfield produced some early V-Twins, but is best-known for its 350 and 500 Bullet singles over the decades. The Bullet was first released in 1932 and was the world’s longest-running model in history when production ceased in 2021.

Today, Royal Enfield export machines to over 50 countries, and the 650cc Interceptor and Continental GT are the current top-selling retro classic motorcycles in the world.

They have broken sales records in the middleweight segment in England, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Other machines sold in New Zealand include the 350 Classic range, with Meteor and Hunter 350cc machines each sharing the J series motor, and the 411 Himilayan adventure bike and Scram 411 both sharing the same engine and chassis package.

In 2022, Royal Enfield sold 520 new motorcycles in New Zealand. There are 12 Royal Enfield dealers around New Zealand, and local Whanganui riders are serviced by the new Royal Enfield dealer in Palmerston North, Allroad Adventure at 14 Malden Street.

Motorcycle enthusiast Robert Cochrane says he saw an opportunity to give back to the local heritage and motorcycle community by hosting the event.

“I can combine both the classic and modern aspects of this iconic motorcycle brand. I set the event up to give me something to do, to extend my interests in social and motorcycle history and to enjoy my Royal Enfield motorcycle with like-minded individuals.”

He says a few years ago he had a major medical event, and he also got a new left knee a year ago.

“As part of my recovery, to return to active riding, I purchased a new Royal Enfield 411cc Scram single, a light street-scrambler, so I could rebuild my leg and riding strength. After joining the NZ Royal Enfield Owners Register last year, I realised I wasn’t able to attend events around the country, so decided to develop an annual ride day event in Whanganui.”

In addition to the growing number of local riders, others are coming in from Taranaki, the Manawatū, Horowhenua and Wellington.

Wanganui riders own a mix of 350cc, 411cc and 650cc modern machines, plus a couple of 1950s singles and twins.

The Details:

What: Whangnaui Historic Royal Enfield Day.

When: Saturday April 15 and Sunday April 16. Bikes on display on the Saturday at Red Eye Café from 8.30am - 10.30pm.

For more information on Royal Enfield events and rides, email Robert at robertc@xtra.co.nz or call 022 154 0334.