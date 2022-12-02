The lunch was last held at the Eulogy Lounge at the Whanganui Racecourse. Photo / NZME

City Mission Whanganui’s Christmas lunch won’t be going ahead this year.

Manager Karrie Brown said the fact Covid-19 was still in the community played a part in the move.

“What if volunteers, or even me as the organiser, got it that week?

“The other side is that since 2020, our people at the foodbank have been working extremely hard without the chance to have much rest.”

There was no lunch last year because of the threat of the pandemic and the organisation provided Christmas Kai Boxes instead.

“We looked after about 360 people, but even then, we felt like there were a lot of other organisations caring for people with food and groceries as well,” Brown said.

“In the end, our board made the decision that they would like to look after their employees and give us a break at Christmas.”

However, people wouldn’t be left “high and dry”.

“Some of our busiest weeks are leading up to Christmas and we do know the families that are in the most need because we have looked after them earlier in the year,” Brown said.

The foodbank will be shut from 1pm on December 23 until January 4.

Up to 400 people, including volunteer helpers, are usually catered for at the lunch.

It has been hosted by the City Mission for more than 30 years and was last held at the Eulogy Lounge at the Whanganui Racecourse in 2020.

City Mission Whanganui had given out twice the amount of food in each of the last two years compared to 2019, Brown said.

“We’ve got five employees, with two mostly employed to handle the food.

“There used to be 12 volunteers a week and now we’ve got 20.

“At this time of year those volunteers have family commitments and might need to travel, and last week seven were away. That puts the pressure on in every area.”

A few people were upset with the decision, Brown said.

“We are conscious that we are letting down not just people that come to the lunch but also the volunteers that would like to help.

“People will be looked after though, and we will do our absolute best to put ‘Christmasy’ items in their food parcels.”

Brown said cancelling the lunch would give City Mission staff the opportunity to rest and renew their energy.

“Perhaps someone else will be able to pick up this event and run with it. I’d be happy to discuss some of the practicalities with them.

“We hope that by getting the word out there early enough, people will be able to plan with friends and family what they will do at Christmas.”



























