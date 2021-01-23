City Mission to benefit from 2021 Mitre10 Mega and NZME annual golf fundraiser

NZME and Mitre 10 are pairing up to raise funds for City Mission Whanganui. Pictured left to right; Angela Crichton, Paula Fore, Gene Toyne, Zaryd Wilson, Sarah and Hayden Gibson and Karrie Brown. Photo / Lewis Gardner

City Mission Whanganui will be the beneficiary of this year's annual Mitre10 Mega Wanganui and NZME Whanganui Charity Golf Tournament.

Mitre10 Mega Wanganui is the main sponsor for the third year in a row and owner Hayden Gibson said City Mission does amazing work for the community.

"We went out to our team and gave them three options and the majority chose City Mission," he said. "It's pretty important to Whanganui and [we] are privileged to be able to support them."

City Mission Whanganui Manager Karrie Brown said they fed more than 6000 people in 2020.

"The need is growing. The great thing is as the need is growing, the food we are being given has been as well. The initiatives different groups have taken on to get us food are great.

"The community support has just been amazing."

This is the 5th year the Whanganui Chronicle - part of the NZME network - has run a charity golf tournament and commercial manager Gene Toyne said Mitre10 Mega's support had been amazing.

"It's just a real fun day out," Toyne said. Make a team, come down and raise some money for a good cause."

Last year's tournament raised more than $21,000 for Whanganui's Riding for the Disabled, which helped it buy its Purnell St block.

NZME Whanganui media senior media specialist David Shaw said it would be great to beat last year's total.

"We had a really good year last year. City Mission is a very worthy candidate and do an amazing job in our community."

Shaw wanted to thank the Wanganui Golf Club for once again allowing the fundraiser to go ahead.

As part of signing up, teams will be provided food throughout the day with prizes and an auction taking place.

"Lunch and refreshments are catered for during the day and at the end of play there will be drinks and a meal in the clubhouse before an auction of items donated by local businesses. The winning teams will also walk away with prizes," Shaw said.

Anyone keen to enter a team, sponsor a hole or donate prizes should contact David Shaw on 021 022 75875 during business hours or email at david.shaw@nzme.co.nz