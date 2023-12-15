Whanganui District Mayor Andrew Tripe.

Kia ora koutou,

With the festive season approaching fast I’d like to wish Midweek readers a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

Christmas means different things to different people and everyone will celebrate in their own way. I think it’s wonderful to have a tradition that gives us a chance to pause and spend time with the important people in our lives.

Some people will, however, be facing the prospect of spending Christmas alone – so if you know someone who would appreciate being included, do reach out to them.

This time of year is a real whirlwind and the cost and expectations that come with the festive season can exacerbate the usual pressures of life. This Christmas will be particularly tough for many as we’re still in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis that is being felt right across the country.

Although the economy is expected to start picking up in late 2024, we still have some tough times to get through. During the Christmas season, our local retailers and businesses would really appreciate your support so I’d urge you to shop local.

At this time of year, it’s worth taking a moment to reflect on the year that’s been. For myself and elected members, it’s been an incredibly busy year. Throughout the year, in every meeting and workshop we’ve attended, we’ve been acutely aware of keeping costs low but ensuring we’re able to make crucial investments in our district so Whanganui is well-positioned to flourish in coming years.

Our recent Vision for Whanganui survey showed our community has a huge appreciation for the environment. I hope you’ll have a chance to get out into nature this summer – Whanganui is truly blessed with a great range of outdoor locations.

Most people will get a chance to refresh and recalibrate but some people will work through the break so I’d like to acknowledge those people, including emergency service workers, medical workers, and retail and hospitality staff.

To finish, I’d like to wish everyone a safe holiday season. In particular, when you’re travelling around the country or out on the water, take care and show consideration to others so we all have a fantastic holiday break.

Mere Kirihimete,

Andrew