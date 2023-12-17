Family are the most important thing at Christmas, writes Rob Rattenbury. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Seven days until Christmas Day.

We have the groceries and most of the presents. The tree is up with the 50-year-old lights still flickering. They knew how to make Christmas lights in those days.

I am writing this now because you get a break from me for a week over Christmas. Yes, Christmas Day is a Monday - no paper though.

Where has 2023 gone? It seems like yesterday it was Christmas 2022. I suppose the older one gets the shorter a year becomes. It used to take forever to get to Christmas when we were kids. It just never seemed to arrive. But now it seems we have barely finished the Christmas cake before the new one is being made.

For me, Christmas is all about family, particularly the small people. We all meet for a big two-family day, with plenty of food and Christmas cheer. Nowadays we have stepped away from the traditional Christmas fare; we will be having a sort of pot-luck Christmas dinner, whatever everybody brings. It’s a mystery ranging from kaimoana to pretzels and everything in between.

I will stick to my standard Greek salad and schnapps-soaked peach trifle with heaps of cream and mascarpone cheese as a topping for my contribution again. I keep getting asked for these dishes so I guess I am on a winner.

We will all sit around in the sun watching the kids play with their presents. I’ll be wearing my ridiculous Santa hat, hot as Hades and usually lost sometime during the day - flogged by Miss 3-year-old to be found a day or so later by the hosts and returned to me yet again, a bit more scarred and raggedy each year.

It will probably be barbecued meat or maybe cold meats. None of that roast meat stuff, standing over a hot stove in a hot kitchen. It’s summer for goodness’ sake.

We adults all do the mystery present thing with an upper limit for spending. None of us knows who is buying who what until the day and it’s usually a laugh. Something small and perhaps a reminder of something that has happened to each of us during the year.

It’s a very different tradition for the grandies though. It’s all go, with Santa arriving with a sack. There’s about half an hour of squeals of delight and laughter as the paper is torn from presents. Paper everywhere. Sugar-loaded kids racing here, there and everywhere. The noise.

I enjoy just sitting and watching my family, my children and grandchildren, talking, playing, laughing, cooking, hugging and just being with each other. Actually, we are two families joined by the marriage of children. We are friends as well as a family.

It will be a long day. I will be tired early. We will go home when it is still daylight, leaving the younger members of our families to carry on enjoying themselves. The wee ones by then will be over-tired and ready for bed.

It will be a simple day, just like many others all around our motu. Just a day of family, fun, love and laughter. A day for the children.

Those of us of a religious bent will have observed our faiths. We will all hopefully think of those who are less fortunate than us on Christmas Day. Christmas is often not a good time for many people for whatever reason. Let’s hope the day shines on us all.

Merry Christmas to you all. I hope you had a wonderful 2023 and will have a fun 2024.