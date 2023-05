Police have named the Manawatū crash victim.

An 8-year-old Marton girl has been named as the victim of a fatal crash near Feilding in Manawatū.

In a statement, police confirmed Te Aturangi Tui Teu-Whittaker was the person who died following a two-vehicle crash on Halcombe Rd on May 4.

She was transported to hospital where she died in the early hours of May 5, police said.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family.”

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.