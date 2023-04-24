The Koha Shed is needing more donations so they can continue helping the community. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui’s Koha Shed needs donations so they can continue supporting the community.

Sherron Sunnex, founder and manager of the Koha Shed, says they are currently in need of everything, ranging from beds, drawers, kitchenware, bedding, and food.

The volunteers are always ready to help, she says, be it finding summer or winter clothes for children, setting up a new house with homewares for people coming out of emergency housing or a dangerous living situation, or making sure people don’t go hungry.

”We need the community’s support to help us keep on supporting the community, so welcome any and all donations and offers of help.”

Sherron started the Koha Shed in 2012, operating from her home shed before moving to their current location on Duncan St in 2015. She says she saw the need in the community for the Koha Shed, and since then the need has grown.

“The need is certainly growing. Everyone is feeling the pinch at the moment, including our pensioners. We want to help these people and to do that, we need the support of our community.”

The Koha Shed is also a registered foodbank, with the charitable organisation organising food parcels for emergencies. They have a community garden to help supply fresh produce but are on the lookout for non-perishable and frozen food items.

“We’re running out of food. No one deserves to go hungry so we’re in dire need of food donations whether it be non-perishable, frozen or produce.”

The Koha Shed also runs a free community meal on Fridays at the St Andrews Church at 12pm and delivers lunches to families in need, pensioners and the homeless.

“During the school term, we deliver the leftover school lunches and some vegetables from our garden. When it’s not school term we deliver fresh produce to people in need. We’re grateful to those that donate their goods to us.”

Although Christmas isn’t for a few months, Sherren says they’re already collecting presents for the festive season.

“We usually deliver around 500 presents so we want to start early on getting these ready for our tamariki. We’re collecting donations for our present appeal now.”

The Koha Shed’s opportunity shop is open on weekdays, and families and individuals can come through, and shop for what they need from the large range of donated toys, books, clothes and household items free of charge or for an optional koha if they feel able to.

The Koha Shed is running a food drive at the end of the month.

“We want to thank people in advance for donating what they can.”

The shed is open five days a week, 9am-2pm for donations and the opportunity shop is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10am-2pm.

The Details:

What: The Koha Shed Food Drive

When: Sunday, April 30 starting at 12pm from Castelcliff

Where: Castlecliff and Gonville areas



