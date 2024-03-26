Outgoing Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas with his successor, Tania King.

Tania King is Sport Whanganui’s new chief executive. Tania is no stranger to Sport Whanganui, having been with the organisation since 2020 as corporate business manager.

In this and her earlier roles as chief operating officer of the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy and as principal at Whanganui Girls’ College, Tania has built considerable experience in leadership, innovation, and financial planning and implementation.

Sport Whanganui board chairman John Unsworth said it was delighted to have appointed Tania as a successor to Danny Jonas, who moved on this month after 15 years in the role.

“After an extensive recruitment process, we are very pleased that Tania is stepping into the role of chief executive. Tania will provide consistency with a smooth changeover and is extremely well respected by both her colleagues and our partners throughout the region.

“We had significant interest in the role, but Tania impressed the board with her vision for the future of the organisation, building on the relationships and influence that Danny and the Sport Whanganui team have developed within the sport, recreation and wellbeing sectors while retaining the special culture of the organisation.”

Tania said the move was especially significant, having worked alongside Danny to develop a dedicated team culture, something that staff really value and appreciate, and the board was keen to maintain.

“I believe that the success of an organisation is based on the people — he tāngata, he tāngata, he tāngata. The people involved, their values, ethos, and passion for what they do and want to achieve determine the outcome and environment.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead Sport Whanganui and contribute to the development of active, strong, and connected communities in the Ruapehu, Rangitīkei, and Whanganui regions.

“I am also keen to ensure Sport Whanganui continues to be an influential and impactful partner with Sport NZ, councils, health providers and funders; while making active opportunities easier to access.”

Tania started in the role on Monday, March 25.