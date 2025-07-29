Ceramic artist Lucy Hunter will display the works created in her residency with Glasgow Street Arts Centre in an exhibition at A-Gallery titled A Way Through. Photo / Olivia Reid

Ceramic artist Lucy Hunter’s array of works, created during a residency where she solely focused on expressing her creativity through clay, go on show in Whanganui this week.

The Rick Rudd Foundation awarded Hunter the Glasgow Street Arts Centre Artist in Residence Programme Award 2024 for her entry, Duality, in the 2024 Emerging Practitioner in Clay Award, a triennial award established in 2018.

This was the first time the residency was offered, providing the winning artist with a two-month stint at the Glasgow Street Arts Centre in Whanganui and a stipend of $4800 from Creative New Zealand to support the artist.

Hunter has experience with a variety of creative art disciplines, including music, drawing and theatre. She has been practising clay work for about four years.

Last September, when she found out she had won the award, Hunter said she was looking forward to “purely creative work”, which was exactly what she had been able to do over the past two months.