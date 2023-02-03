Voyager 2022 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Century milestone celebration of a life well lived for Whanganui great-grandmother

Liz Wylie
By
5 mins to read
Shirley Granville shares great memories of a life well lived in Whanganui as she approaches her 100th birthday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Shirley Granville shares great memories of a life well lived in Whanganui as she approaches her 100th birthday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The doorbell rings often at Shirley Granville’s Whanganui home and each time she responds with a mild expletive followed by a warm greeting to the visitor.

Shirley will be 100 next week and still lives

