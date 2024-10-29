Central North Island iwi Ngāti Rangi has appointed Troy Brown as the new chair for its tribal rūnanga Te Kāhui o Paerangi, replacing Whetu Moataane who is standing down.

Troy Brown will take on the new role at the Hui ā-Tau (annual meeting) on December 8, when current chairman Whetu Moataane stands down.

Brown is systems and engagement manager for Waihuia Consulting, chairman of Tuhiariki Marae near Raetihi and a rūnanga member of Te Kāhui o Paerangi.

He has worked across a range of organisations where he has been employed in engagement, advisory and activator roles, brokering relationships and managing engagement between government and iwi, and between whānau, hapū and iwi.