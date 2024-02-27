Hato Hone St John area operations manager Brendon Hutchinson, chapter member Phil Rankin, knight of the Order of St John Rex Wheeler, karakia leader Hemi Dehar and area chaplain Kerri Fallen at the opening ceremony. Photo / Hato Hone St John

Hato Hone St John area operations manager Brendon Hutchinson, chapter member Phil Rankin, knight of the Order of St John Rex Wheeler, karakia leader Hemi Dehar and area chaplain Kerri Fallen at the opening ceremony. Photo / Hato Hone St John

After years of planning and fundraising, the Taihape community is celebrating a brand-new ambulance station.

Hato Hone St John staff had been operating from run-down, rented premises.

Finally, on Saturday, February 17, the Taihape team celebrated the official opening of their new station with the gifting, blessing and unveiling of the building at 8 Linnet St.

Hato Hone St John area operations manager Liz Garmey said she was delighted the new facility was finally operational.

“Following 16 years of planning and fundraising, we’re just excited to get in there and utilise a station that will provide the Taihape community with the resources it deserves.

“Our hard-working teams also deserve to operate out of a building that is fit for purpose, so they’re looking forward to getting started. We can’t thank our donors and fundraisers enough for the work they’ve put in to make this happen.”

Hato Hone St John Taihape area committee chairwoman Sandy Jennings officially gifted the building, which was received by the organisation’s chancery appointee Sonya Marshall.

The new Hato Hone St John ambulance station in Taihape is now open.

“We’ve been operating out of a rented 1920s bungalow, relying on just a carport to protect the ambulance,” Jennings said.

“It got very cold in the winter, especially when we had to wash the vehicle outdoors due to having insufficient space under cover.”

Jennings said the new building was a fit-for-purpose ambulance station, complete with a backup generator in case of power outages.

Construction of the new building was led by Whanganui company W & W Construction, which also completed the Taihape Fire and Emergency NZ station.

Work on the ambulance station began in February 2023 after numerous community fundraising efforts.

Taihape pensioner Warrick Reardon received special mention for donating $100 a month to his local Hato Hone St John area committee.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson attended the opening of the new station and said it would provide “fantastic facilities for the 24-hour two-man station covering a lot of SH1 and all of the Taihape community from Ōhingaiti to nearly Tūrangi”.

“The need for a new centre was identified many, many years ago and for the last six or seven years, that I know of, the community has been raising money and preparing the arguments for Government and St John funding.”

Watson said the “huge turnout” of St John staff from around the country showed how important the new facility was to the organisation.

“I would like to acknowledge Sandy Jennings – this has been her mission and she was the one who drove the fundraising as part of the Taihape area committee.

“Sandy, myself and the community thank you, you absolutely deserve this new centre.”

Watson said a large number of sponsors had supported the project, including Motukawa and Rimanui stations.

A duck race organised by Matt Hobbs had been well supported and the Taihape Motorcycle Club had raised money with fun runs over the past couple of years.

“Harry Lazarus was the driver for the motorcycle fundraising events and the motorcycle club was presented with a plaque recognising their efforts by Hato Hone St John at the opening.”

