Just some of the more than 100 youth who dunked, dribbled, and defended, shooting hoops until midnight at Midnight Basketball 2021.

Celebrating Youth Week – Midnight Basketball is back!

Held every year, Youth Week is a nationwide festival of events organised by young New Zealanders to celebrate the talents, passion, and achievements of rangatahi.

Whanganui Secondary Schools Youth Empowering Sport Squad (YESS Council), made up of local youth with a passion for sport, were behind the idea of Midnight Basketball as a rangatahi event in 2021, with funding support from Ara Taiohi, which was a massive success for Youth Week.

Sport Whanganui provided the resources for the event, alongside the Whanganui Basketball Association, and more than 100 youth dunked, dribbled, and defended, shooting hoops until midnight. Old hands at the game, or fresh to the paint, everyone had a blast.

The great news is Midnight Basketball is back in 2022, thanks to continued funding support from Ara Taiohi. It's all about fun for rangatahi, and it's free.

Harry Unsworth, Sport Whanganui's facilitator for the YESS Council, is on the ground putting the plans in place for the event, supported by YESS and Whanganui Basketball Association.

Harry is the man who takes care of details, like making sure anyone who needs a ride home at midnight can get dropped off at the door by the Sport Whanganui team. Rangatahi just need to register for the ride when they arrive at the Springvale Stadium.

"Youth week 2022 brings the return of Midnight Basketball. A chance for our region's rangatahi to express themselves at a cool, exciting event that is unlike no other. Sport Whanganui is working in collaboration with the YESS Council, Ara Taiohi, and Basketball Whanganui to bring this event together for the awesome rangatahi in our region."

Midnight Basketball 2022 has new offerings for the rangatahi community. One court will be dedicated to young women, and thanks to Parafed Manawatu providing basketball wheelchairs, a court will be dedicated to wheelchair basketball too.

Wheelchair basketball is open to all abilities as well as family and friends and Ross Kinnerley, Sport Whanganui's community activator, encourages the community to take up the opportunity.

"We know that Parafed Manawatu is providing impressive opportunities to those with physical and visual impairments throughout their region.

"My role at Sport Whanganui revolves around advocating for our disabled community and looking at how we can provide inclusive opportunities to participate in physical activity.

"As a small step towards what we are wanting to offer in the future, we have collaborated with Parafed Manawatu and will be offering wheelchair basketball as an option at Midnight Basketball."

The event would not be possible without the YESS Council's enthusiasm and support for their peers.

Sophie King, a Year 11 Whanganui Girls' College student, and part of the YESS team for the last two years, has her finger on the pulse in terms of understanding her community.

"Being on the YESS Council gives me the ability to help when I'm needed. I feel I can provide opportunities for our peers, acting as a voice for them.

"Assisting with planning and delivering events is probably my favourite part – it's rewarding seeing the participants having fun and achieving their goals.

"Midnight Basketball will be a cool, different event that people of all abilities can enjoy, not just the competitive people. The female only space will be great because sometimes playing with the boys can be quite intimidating for some girls – it allows equal opportunity for all."

Rangatahi, this is your event; we look forward to seeing you at Midnight Basketball. It's not about how much experience you have at the game – it's all about fun, shooting hoops, chilling with friends, spot prizes, and pizza. We can't forget the pizza. Let's celebrate, rangatahi.

The Details

What: Midnight Basketball

When: May 13, 8.30pm-Midnight

Where: Springvale Stadium, London St

Tickets: For 12 years and over