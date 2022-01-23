February is about getting on your bike. Photo / Whanganui & Partners

The month of February is all about people-powered wheels and being active through initiatives like the Aotearoa Bike Challenge and Tour de Whanganui challenge.

The Aotearoa Bike Challenge and Tour de Whanganui are open to anyone, from the regular cyclists to those who will dust off the velocipede (archaic term for the humble bike) buried at the back of the garage. The beauty of both initiatives is that the distance you cover on the Tour de Whanganui can also count towards the ABC challenge. It's a win-win. Another win-win: anyone of any age can enter and compete in Tour de Whanganui. Kids can be riding shotgun, or seated behind, everyone is included.

The Aotearoa Bike Challenge competition eligibility starts at 13 years old, and individuals, workplaces, and clubs can sign up to compete. Members of the Sport Whanganui team have signed up to the challenge and they invite other local businesses to do likewise. The competition is on.

Whanganui has fantastic cycleways, from the river to the sea, and in between, which adds some interesting trails to busting your cycling goals beyond the roads. The more you cycle the more points you earn and, yes, there are prizes. There are even prizes for encouraging others to ride! Sign up for the Aotearoa Bike Challenge at www.lovetoride.net/nz.

Tour de Whanganui has four loops that count towards the challenge:

1 – Dublin St Bridge/City Bridge Loop

2 – City Bridge/Train Bridge Loop

3 – Cobham Bridge/Train Bridge Loop

4 – Cemetery Circuit to Upokongaro Bridge and return

If you have access to a bike, e-bike, trike, scooter, skates, or any other people-powered wheels, from February 1 you can download a Tour de Whanganui record sheet from Velo Ronny's Bicycle Store website or instore. Alternatively, you can pick up a record sheet from any of the local "good bugger supporters" locations: Sport Whanganui, Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui, Columbus Café Whanganui, Rutland Arms Inn, Four Square Riverview, PAUA Whanganui, Cycling Whanganui, Brew Brothers, J Williams Jewellers, Sour Bros Bakery, Splash Centre, The Yellow House, Mud Ducks, MV Wairua, The Village Snob, Settlers Honey, and i-SITE Whanganui. The event is also supported by Let's Go and You Need Me Creative Studio.

Shared pathways and cycle lanes in Whanganui.

Cath Cheatley, director of Velo Ronny's and a huge fan of all things cycling, describes the reason behind the creation of Tour de Whanganui and its purpose.

"We just love this place. Whanganui is such a cool place to ride, and we want to give families and our community more reasons to ride. So, when the weather's nice just get out there with your family, your mates, or on your own, and challenge yourself to see how far you can ride on our beautiful river trails and over the bridge to Upokongaro. We all know how great our community is, we have a lot of awesome supporters of this challenge giving up loads of great prizes to encourage you to take part. One of the prizes provided by Velo Ronny's is a bike up to the value of $799."

While you are out and about on your wheels, grab a shot and share on Facebook or Instagram. Remember to mention Sport Whanganui, Velo Ronny's and Aotearoa Bike Challenge in your comment so we can all share your commitment to adventures on people-powered wheels.

Here's to fine weather, a cool breeze at your back, and good times on our people-powered wheels in February.