Trevor Fry with The Hypothetical World.

Dancer is a contemporary art exhibition created by Trevor Fry in collaboration with The Hypothetical World that celebrates disco and the dancer. The duo worked together making sculptures, paintings and ceramics that are displayed as an installation in the gallery, with the handmade work complemented by ready-made objects including a large collection of record covers.

Dancer rethinks the politics of togetherness that disco expounds through its explicit codes of sensuality and the shared, rapturous experience of bodies in motion.

“It’s a radical, cultural form,” says Trevor.

Dancer is on at Whanganui Community Arts Centre.

The Details:

What: Dancer, an exhibition by Trevor Fry + The Hypothetical World

When: February 4 to 18. Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm. Opening on Saturday, February 4, 4pm-6pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay



