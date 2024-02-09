The fire spread rapidly across a 20x20m bush block on State Highway 4 near Parikino, north of Whanganui.

Thursday’s large scrub fire on State Highway 4 started after a roadside tractor mower hit a piece of wire, a Whanganui firefighter says.

Whanganui senior station officer Craig Gardiner said it was a “freak accident” that started a grass fire on the Parapara, north of Whanganui.

“When metal strikes metal it sparks, and if the conditions are very, very dry it’s always going to happen,” he said.

The wind and the dry grass meant the fire moved rapidly up the steep hill.

The Whanganui Fire Station received three callouts in close succession on February 8.

A truck driver, who was a volunteer firefighter, jumped out of his truck and helped the crews to run a hose while firefighters waited for more personnel.

“You can’t put a price on that, he’s a top man.”

Gardiner said another onlooker supplied a ute to help the firefighters transport the pumps down to the river for a water supply.

“All the local people helped out.”

The crew managed to cut the fire off before it headed into a valley full of gorse.

“If it had gone in there we would have had a big job on our hands.”

Three fire trucks and a water tanker were deployed to help with the response.

“The crews did an exceptional job.”

Fire risk in Whanganui

Gardiner said there had been a good growing season over the past year, and because of the hot temperatures the vegetation was starting to dry out and become more flammable.

“We have had periods of rain but the vegetation is still very dry,” he said.

It was vital to look online at Check Before You Light when starting a fire in the open, Gardiner said.

“Ring the station before you have a fire because the conditions are changing quite rapidly at the moment.

“Even if you’ve got a little fire it could carry a spark over to where you don’t want it.”

On lifestyle blocks, it was vital to ensure there was a clear area around the fire and a good supply of water.

Don’t burn in high, windy conditions and stay in attendance at all times, he said.

“If you walk away you’ll be in a bit of trouble.”

