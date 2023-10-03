Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton presented Peggy Frew with a bouquet as the council formally thanked her for services to the Ōhakune community. Photo / P Wheatcroft

Ōhakune’s Carrot Adventure Park is one of Aotearoa’s favourite attractions and its popularity is largely due to the efforts of Peggy Frew.

Frew has served the Ōhakune community in various ways over most of her lifetime and was awarded the Queen’s Service Medal in this year’s King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours.

The Ruapehu District Council welcomed Frew to its recent meeting to thank her for the long service she has provided to Ōhakune and the wider district in a succession of voluntary roles.

Mayor Weston Kirton said Frew had served the Ōhakune community for more than 50 years in a wide variety of areas including health, education, horticulture, township development and local government.

“In health, she has served as chairwoman and secretary of the Ōhakune Plunket Society and as regional co-ordinator of the Whanganui Cancer Society,” he said.

“In education, she chaired the recruitment committee for the Whanganui Education Board, was a member of the Ruapehu College board of governors and educational tutor for more than 20 years.”

Frew has also been involved with the Ōhakune Garden Club for more than 30 years, serving as president and secretary.

For the past decade, she has had a central role in developing Ruapehu’s vegetable-themed attraction, the Ōhakune Carrot Adventure Park. Frew has raised funds to pay for the beautification and development of the council-owned land on Rangataua Rd.

The park is now an internationally recognised attraction with vegetable sculptures and play equipment, including the recent addition of a double zipline flying fox.

“She is one of the fantastic, selfless people who donate their time, skills, and resources over an extended period of time, to support and develop the essential services and things that the community relies on every day,” Kirton said.

