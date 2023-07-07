Carl Bates, standing for National Party in the upcoming elections, for the Whanganui seat.

Carl Bates is standing for the National Party for the Whanganui electorate seat for the elections on October 14.

Whanganui born and bred, Bates was educated at Mosston School, Rutherford, and Whanganui High School. His family had the plumbing business, Mike Bates (his father), and his grandfather Ken was known as the “Magic Man” as he was a magician.

With his wife Shirley they had a greengrocery business in Dublin St, then Whanganui Produce Centre at the bottom of the Avenue, now near the River Market.

On his other grandparents’ side, Barry and June Hudson had the dairy in Polson St, Castlecliff, then the Caravan Centre where Pak‘nSave is now and were involved in getting Perth Concrete off the ground.

Bates studied accountancy extra-murally in his first year while working at McDonald’s in Whanganui, going on to become a chartered accountant. More recently he became a chartered fellow of the Institute of Directors. He finished off his degree in Palmerston North and served as a director of a non-profit specialised aged care facility and became a director of Arena Manawatū and a director of UCOL, just after it had merged with Whanganui Polytech.

“They gave me the opportunity to understand governance and the role good boards play in successful organisations,” he said. “I decided to take that into the business realm, and built Sirdar, a business training, developing and running boards of directors for private, family, and listed companies here in New Zealand and around the world.

“We built a business across the African continent that included a lot of international travel, ending up being based in Johannesburg for a number of years, going back and forward to New Zealand.

“My wife Candice, who is a vet, and I met on Tinder in South Africa. We married and have two boys, Angus, 4, and Logan, 1.

“Through Sirdar, I had the opportunity to be the chairman and director of a range of businesses, from ag business - I chaired the board of the largest private vaccine manufacturer for production animals in South Africa.

“I chaired the board of a 1500-staff meat processor in the pork industry overseas, and have been involved in ag businesses here in New Zealand, including a honey business in the back of Waverley and on the board of a tin can manufacturer making things like infant formula and Resene paint cans.

“Over manufacturing, retail, and professional services, I have a very broad experience and have supported a lot of non-profit activity. I created The Lockdown Collection and we raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for underprivileged artists and their families, particularly in Southern Africa, through Covid.

“This experience across a range of sectors, both here and overseas, has given me the ability to understand an issue and sit down with the right people and stakeholders and then go about finding a solution in a business or non-profit organisation context.

“Those are skills we need in a Member of Parliament for Whanganui, someone who has the ability to sit down with people, with community organisations, and business, and understand what the challenges are. And then find a way of navigating through the political system, and through central government, to support a resolution.

“To do that effectively, you need a strong voice, you’ve got to have the right skillset and proven experience. There are opportunities to ensure Whanganui has got focus from people outside. Whether it be about ensuring the provision of relevant services for Whanganui or people looking at Whanganui to visit, to come here as tourists, to bring businesses here, or through here, such as the port.

“It’s really important that we work out how we get the most value out of opportunities for the city. I think having a strong relationship between the local council, central government, and the role of the Member of Parliament facilitating those discussions, being someone who knows how to broadcast Whanganui’s opportunities, as they travel around the country, is really important. A National government will support business sentiment to invest in the future.

“Whanganui is a provincial city, when farming is doing well, the city is doing well. National has been very clear, we want to support farmers and enable them to get back to farming. Our policies will remove the red tape and bureaucracy that has occurred across the farming sector.

“I’ve been taking a personal interest in getting around the region, recently visiting Mangamahu, Fordell, and the Waitotara Valley. People have said they are pleased to see I’m willing to get out to the edges of the electorate.”

He said people in Whanganui, Hāwera, and Stratford were sick of having a government that in his opinion didn’t trust them.

“UCOL and our DHB have been centralised, Three Waters became Ten Waters, and then the Affordable Water Scheme and authority over our planning rules is next.

“I will be a strong voice for Whanganui, ensuring we get our health, education, and social services back on track,” he said.



