Carl Bates is the National Party's Whanganui candidate for the 2023 general election.

OPINION:

Door-knocking in central Whanganui last week, I met a single mother in her 30s, currently on Sole Parent Support, who clearly stated she has always been a Labour voter.

“But,” she said, “I don’t like what is going on in New Zealand at the moment.”

I asked her what the key issues were for her, to which she replied: “You already know. It’s the cost of living, and my daughter’s education.”

As I go around the electorate, it is clear to me that people are thinking about the connection between the Labour Government’s massive spend-up and their own personal financial circumstances.

Stats NZ reported this week that food prices in New Zealand rose 12.1 per cent in the year to March 31, compared to March 2022. Fruit and vegetable prices rose by 22.2 per cent, while grocery items were 13.7 per cent more expensive than last year.

While the Government spends $1 billion more every week than National did, families in Whanganui are wondering how they’re going to cover the basics this week.

National’s deputy leader and finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis says, “Yet again, this Government has overseen another month of soaring food price growth. How can New Zealanders possibly keep up? Kiwis are working harder, only to be continually crushed at the checkout.”

Unlike the current Government, National has a plan for the economy.

National will address the underlying drivers of rampant price inflation, by restoring discipline to Government spending, reducing the tax Kiwis pay, lowering costs and regulations being faced by businesses, fixing worker shortages and focusing the Reserve Bank on a single inflation-busting mandate.

A National government will back farmers and food producers - among the most efficient in the world - and work with them to reduce the extra costs that have been piled on to them by Labour.

Speaking to people like the young mother above is a constant reminder to me of why I am campaigning to be part of a National government that gets food prices and inflation under control. In my opinion, Kiwis simply can’t afford another three years of this.

