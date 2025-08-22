Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

CardioScan Aotearoa aims to reverse poor heart health trends for Whanganui and rural areas

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

CardioScan manager Jez Morris wants to help reverse the concerning heart health trends across New Zealand. Photo / NZME

CardioScan manager Jez Morris wants to help reverse the concerning heart health trends across New Zealand. Photo / NZME

CardioScan Aotearoa is on a mission to reverse New Zealand’s rural heart healthcare after a damning research report.

The Taranaki-based organisation offers a range of cardiorespiratory tests aimed at early and fast diagnosis of heart, lung and sleep-related complaints.

Manager Jez Morris said it was not a surprise cardiac care

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save