While there were not enough cardiologists being produced, those who were being trained were not exposed to provinces to find out what it was like to work there.
“Historically, in places like Whanganui, we’d have a general physician who had an interest in cardiology or respiratory,” Morris said.
“What happens nowadays is, when we train people that want to go into cardiology, they are very into the modern techniques and interventions that fixes the physical heart. Unfortunately, in places like Whanganui, we don’t do that.
“As these guys go through training, they don’t come out to the provinces because we can’t do the type of work that they want to do. They are interventionist; they are not so much concerned about the diagnostic testing side, they are concerned about the getting in there and fixing.”
“We are not ignoring Whanganui. They are next on our list because we see them like Tairāwhiti and Taranaki, they are the areas we want to get into.
“We are not interested in the main centres. They are well serviced and well looked after - we are more focused on that rural community outreach.”
Morris said CardioScan had been actively trying to find out who to speak with at Whanganui Hospital about heart health.
He aimed to visit Whanganui GPs over the next six to eight weeks to make them and patients aware of CardioScan’s services.
Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora’s Whanganui group director of operations Katherine Fraser-Chapple said Whanganui Hospital did not have a resident specialist cardiologist and there were no plans to recruit one.
“Whanganui Hospital is a secondary-level facility that provides a range of cardiac services, including diagnostic procedures such as cardiac echocardiography, long-term care for cardiac patients and follow-up appointments for some patients seen by visiting cardiologists,” Fraser-Chapple said.
“Our general medicine physicians also have experience and expertise in managing cardiac conditions.
“Patients requiring specialist cardiology care are referred to the cardiology service at Palmerston North Hospital. Acute or complex cases, including those requiring cardiothoracic surgery, are referred to Wellington Hospital.”
The report said the total annual cost of heart disease to the New Zealand economy was an estimated $13.8 billion.
Morris believed there needed to be a focus on preventative practices and communication to try to reduce heart problems.
“We need to make sure we have all of those wrap-around services. There is no point in saying to someone, ‘yes you have a heart problem, here is a pill and off you go’, because if we don’t deal with all the other things, that heart problem will get worse.
“It is finding out from the hospital where they see need. We see sleep patients there and we know that 80% of cardiac patients are impacted by sleep. If someone snores and stops breathing, their chances of developing a cardiac problem are really high so we need to think that cardiology isn’t just about the heart.”