Two people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital after a crash in Hurst Rd, Sanson, on Sunday evening. Photo / NZME

Two people with serious injuries were taken to Palmerston North Hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Sanson.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said fire services were called to a crash in Hurst Rd, Sanson, at 6.21pm on Sunday.

“One vehicle rolled.”

Two crews from Bulls Fire Station attended.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two patients were taken to Palmerston North Hospital.