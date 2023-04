Fire fighters quickly had the fire under control. Photo / NZME

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to a single-car fire in Fordell on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived at 2.30am and quickly extinguished the fire. No one was injured.

“Everything in the job indicates it was just a single vehicle on the side of the road with no persons involved and no sign of an accident,” Fenz shift manager Alison Munn said.

Firefighters left the scene at 3am.

Munn said the police had been informed of the fire and were carrying out an investigation to contact the owner.