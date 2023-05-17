Rangitīkei District Council's chief executive Peter Beggs has a new job in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Rangitīkei District Council chief executive Peter Beggs is leaving after four years in the job.

Beggs was appointed for a five-year term in 2019 after being fired from his position as chief executive of government agency Antarctica New Zealand in 2018 following an investigation into his conduct concerning electronic communications with a board member.

Mayor Andy Watson announced the chief executive’s resignation on Wednesday, saying Beggs would leave on August 18 to return to Christchurch to take up the chief executive position at construction company Apollo Projects.

“Peter has achieved a lot during his time with us and is regarded as having made significant progress in council health and safety and staff culture,” Watson said.

“Council is sad to see Peter go, but they understand the motivation to grow his career and to be closer to his family and have accepted his resignation on that basis.”

Beggs had been a key advocate for Rangitīkei in the Three Waters Reform and established a project management office for key council projects following challenges with the construction of the civic building Te Matapihi in Bulls.

“We wish him well in his new role and thank him for his service to our community,” Watson said.

Beggs said his time with the council had been “an honour”.

“I have truly loved working for council and I am very proud of the huge improvements we have made for the benefit of our community, and the work of my colleagues and staff. This was not an easy decision to make but it is an exciting career opportunity for me to lead Apollo Construction as they continue to grow, while at the same time allowing me to be closer to my partner and my children.”

Watson said it was an exciting time for an incoming chief executive.

“Rangitīkei is experiencing significant growth and is projected to reach a population of 25,000 people by 2050 - almost 9000 more people than live here today. We have several capital projects that are coming to fruition and we are making plans that will change how our communities look in future years.“

The council will appoint an interim chief executive in the coming months while a recruitment process is undertaken.