Rangitīkei District Council's southern ward covers Bulls, Turakina, Koitiata and Rātana. Photo / Bevan Conley

The race is on for a new southern ward representative to serve on the Rangitīkei District Council.

The confirmed nominees are Mark Anderson, Gail Reid, David Christison and Paul Sharland.

Nominations for the byelection closed at midday on Thursday, February 15.

Council deputy electoral officer Carol Gordon advised that the number of nominations warranted a by-election.

“Four nominations were received which means there will be an election for this ward,” she said.

Jarrod Calkin resigned from his role as councillor for the southern ward in late 2023, prompting the need for a byelection.

Mayor Andy Watson voiced his appreciation for Calkin’s dedication to his role and acknowledged the time and work put into his council role, saying he would be missed at the table.

Calkin was elected to the council in October 2022 and Watson said he had provided a “strong and dedicated voice” for the southern ward and Rangitīkei district.

Voting documents will be sent to eligible voters in the southern ward from March 21 and voting will close at midday on April 12, 2024.

“We encourage all those eligible to vote to make sure they do; this is your opportunity to have input into the voice of the council who will be representing your community,” Watson said.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.