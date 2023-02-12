Tranzit Coachlines central manager Connor Mear (left) and teammates Aaron Green and Ruth Osmond are looking forward to hosting their second careers open day at the Whanganui River Markets.

The hunt is on for more bus drivers as Whanganui’s new high-frequency bus service gets under way.

Following the success of its careers open day held at the Whanganui River Markets in January, Tranzit Coachlines is holding a second careers day on Saturday, February 18, as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to attract more bus drivers to the industry.

Tranzit Coachlines central manager Connor Mear said the event aimed to encourage new talent to enter the bus and coach industry and promote bus driving as a long-term career.

“Earlier in January, we held our first careers open day at the Whanganui River Market and it went so well that we ended up with 13 applicants,” Mear said.

“Following that success, we are going to hold a second open day and encourage people who are interested in entering the industry to come down, meet our team, talk to us about the different career pathways and have a go driving in a bus simulator. This sees people sit behind the steering wheel in a safe, controlled space - offering them the chance to experience what it is like to drive a bus without actually going on the road.”

Mear said a similar simulator with different programming featured at the last open day and was well-received by members of the public.

The Tranzit team will be joined by Horizons Regional Council representatives to talk about The Tide, the new frequent bus service running between Castlecliff and Aramoho, connecting destinations including Gonville, Whanganui Hospital, the city, and upper Victoria Ave shops.

“Tranzit is very excited to be partnering with Horizons to deliver The Tide, a new high-frequency bus service which will benefit our local Whanganui communities,” Mear said.

“Our driving team, who recently completed their training on this new route, is looking forward to putting on more services for passengers and [being] seen out in the new colourful bus livery.”

Details on The Tide can be found at www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport/the-tide.

The careers open day will be held in the tramway area at the Whanganui River Markets from 8am to 1pm on Saturday, February 18, with free barbecue food available.