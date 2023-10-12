A camera on Jones St - one of a number to survey traffic movements around Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Cameras have been installed at several sites around Whanganui as part of a pitch to replace the Dublin St Bridge.

Whanganui District Council transport manager Damien Wood said the cameras were being used for an origin-destination (OD) survey, undertaken by WSP Consultants on behalf of the council.

“Origin-destination surveys are carried out primarily to model the routes used by freight vehicles moving through the town,” he said.

“The survey will help us develop a strategic transport model for the Whanganui roading network - including state highways.”

That would be used to inform the business case being prepared for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency on replacing the bridge.

Wood said the cameras had been installed over the past two weeks.

“The OD survey is done over a two-day period – after that time the cameras will be removed.”

The Dublin St Bridge opened in 1914.

At present, it has a heavy vehicle gross weight limit (the maximum sum of axle weights) of 6000kg.

