From left: Jill Shennan with Matty, Jo Allison with Fergus and Julie Kelly with Robbie. Photo / Supplied

Owners of West Highlands whites and Scottish terriers are invited to bring their pooches to an organised meet and greet walk.

The West Highland White & Scottish Terrier Club was formed by the joining of the West Highland White Terrier and Scottish Terrier clubs. It now has a membership of around 300 people, both in New Zealand and internationally.

The club has Black and White Walk coordinators in various regions. Julie Kelly, Manawatū-Whanganui representative, says there have been three organised walks so far.

“We’ve had two in Palmerston North and one in Feilding. These are usually every two months or so and have attracted a following of six or eight owners and often 10 or 12 dogs. It’s great fun catching up with other owners and allowing the dogs to socialise.”

She says there are a few Westies and Scotties to be seen around Whanganui.

“We’ve organised this joint walk and meet and greet so we can all socialise together.”

The club distributes the “Black & White Tales” newsletter each quarter to members. This publication keeps members informed and entertained on all things Westie and Scottie, advises them of coming events organised by the committee, results from local dog shows, and also includes photos and articles sent in by readers.

The Details:

What: Westie and Scotties meet and greet walk

When: Sunday, May 7, 11am start

Where: Meet at the Mount View Rd entrance to Kowhai Park

Other: Please make sure your dog is leashed and you have waste bags. Contact Julie on 021 232 9029 for more information



