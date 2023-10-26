Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service will host a Beach Play Day during Play Week.

Sport Whanganui is supporting Play Week Aotearoa 2023, which runs from November 6-12 .

Play Week Aotearoa 2023 promotes the importance of play for everyone – tamariki, whānau and communities – across Aotearoa New Zealand. Play can positively influence a young person’s resilience and wellbeing.

The theme for this year is Play is Everywhere, and Sport Whanganui would like to encourage community organisations, groups, or individuals to hold activities or events to encourage play.

Sport Whanganui Active Communities manager Jodie Brunger says during Play Week, parents, caregivers and whānau are encouraged to take time to connect with their kids through play.

“Play can happen anywhere and only requires space, time, and permission. Play is not only fun, it also helps with your kid’s learning and development.

“Our focus is on play activities that include the opportunity for tamariki to be active; this could be anything from scavenger hunts to community play days, closing off a street temporarily to create a loose play space, creative play experiences or nature play.”

Some community activities happening during Play Week are:

· Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service is hosting a Beach Play session at Castlecliff Beach from 9.30am – 11.30am on Saturday, November 11. Families are invited to explore nature in a safe beach environment.

· The Great Whanganui Play Trail will have a special activation each month over summer, starting in November with a draw to win a Riverland Family Park voucher when you pick up a Play Trail map from the Whanganui iSite on Taupō Quay.

Organisations are also encouraged to consider play activations beyond Play Week.

“If you want to use Play Week to trial an idea, we can help with seeking funding for larger future projects through the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa fund,” says Brunger.

Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa is a Sport New Zealand fund that is administered locally by Sport Whanganui and is for projects and programmes seeking to activate tamariki and rangatahi through play, sport, and active recreation. Funding rounds are open four times a year, with applications currently open until October 31.

If you are holding a play event or activity open to the community, Sport Whanganui would love to help promote it. Send details to Jodie Brunger at jodie@sportwhanganui.co.nz. Find more information, including inspiration and ideas for Play Week activities, at playweek.co.nz.