A community garden means people can access fresh and healthy food. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Sixty-six. That's how many sleeps are left until Christmas, and for many people, that doesn't leave much time to get things organised.

Sherron Sunnex, founder and manager of the Koha Shed, says the festive season can put a lot of pressure on families and individuals who are already struggling.

"People are struggling to pay their daily bills and buy their groceries. Christmas puts a lot of expectations on people who simply can't afford it."

She says no matter what a family is going through, every child should get a present for Christmas, and she and the team of volunteers at the Koha Shed are appealing for the Whanganui community's help in making Christmas just a little bit brighter for hundreds of local tamariki.

"We need new or nearly new toys, books and gifts suitable for ages newborn to 16 to help us help as many families as possible this Christmas."

Every year Sherron and the team of volunteers at the Koha Shed put on a large Christmas party event to bring Christmas cheer to the families and individuals they help. At last year's event they gave out around 500 presents to babies, children and teenagers, and this year expect to need closer to 700.

"The need is growing, just based on how many people we are seeing come to the Koha Shed this year in need of a helping hand, we expect the number of people at our Christmas party to be a lot more than last year."

The Koha Shed's opportunity shop is open on weekdays, and families and individuals can come through, shop for what they need from the large range of donated toys, books, clothes and household items free of charge or for an optional koha if they feel able to. Sherron says when the volunteers sort through donated items, any new or near-new toys and books that would be suitable for the Christmas party are put aside in readiness for the event.

Donated toys that would be suitable for gifts are put aside for the Christmas party or other community fun days. Photo / Ilona Hanne

"So we have some items already, but certainly need more. If people can't get to us to donate things they might have for us, we can organise picking items up."

As well as a gift for every child who attends, the party is also a fun day out for everyone, she says.

"We organise things like a bouncy castle and face painting, and we put on a feast so everyone gets fed as well."

Everyone is welcome to the party, or to use the Koha Shed's many services which include a community vegetable garden and a foodbank as well as the op shop she says.

"We don't ask for people to prove they are in any form of need. If you come along we will help you. There's no shame, anyone can hit a hard time and we just want to take some of the pressures off."

Those pressures can lead to people getting themselves into unmanageable debt or even stealing says Sherron.

"We want to make sure people don't take those options to give their child a present for Christmas. Come to us and let us help."

The volunteers are always ready to help she says, be it finding summer or winter clothes for children, setting up a new house with homewares for people coming out of emergency housing or a dangerous living situation, or making sure people don't go hungry.

"We need the community's support to help us keep on supporting the community, so welcome any and all donations and offers of help."

The details:

What: The Koha Shed

Where: 88 Duncan Street (old scout hall) Whanganui

When: Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10am - 2pm

Contact: 0274 040 240 or follow them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/thekohashed