Crowds packed Ridgway Street in Whanganui for the Caboodle event last year.

Whanganui is poised to undergo a lively transformation of eras, melodies and timeless charm as the eagerly awaited Caboodle event returns in 2024.

Presented by Mainstreet Whanganui, this annual festivity guarantees a Saturday brimming with classic cars, retro fashion and a vibrant array of live music, captivating locals and visitors alike. From sunlit afternoons to starry dusks, Caboodle provides a sensory herbaceous experience for all.

On Saturday, January 20, the heart of Whanganui will beat to the rhythm of the past as the Caboodle extravaganza unfolds across three dynamic music stages: Majestic Square, Ridgway Street and Victoria Avenue Block One.

Let the music wash over you in sun-drenched Majestic Square, classic tunes will have you swaying with loved ones, while Ridgway Street pulses with the cool grooves of up-and-coming local talents. Whanganui’s favourite, Hot Potato, will be keeping the vibes flowing in Block Four Victoria Avenue. As the day melts into starry dusk, Victoria Avenue Block One cranks up the volume with high-octane rock, promising an electrifying finale.

Hot rods on display in Victoria Avenue at last year's Caboodle event.

The Caboodle experience extends far beyond the music stages. Classic car displays will line the streets, showcasing the elegance of automotive design from various eras. Attendees are encouraged to don their finest vintage attire, adding to the visual spectacle of the event.

While the Whanganui Caboodle may be a celebration of bygone eras, it doesn’t forget its youngest attendees. The event features a delightful array of children’s activities, ensuring that even the littlest time travellers have a blast.

Last but certainly not least, the fashion show returns to Majestic Square hosted by Money Poppins, showcasing six fabulous categories.

Whether you’re a seasoned vintage enthusiast or a newcomer to the charm of bygone eras, the Whanganui Caboodle 2024 promises an immersive journey through time, music and vintage splendour. As the sun sets on each day of the event, attendees will find themselves not just spectators but active participants in a celebration that bridges the past and the present in a harmonious blend of nostalgia and joy.

Get ready to dance, shop, and revel in the magic of Caboodle – a weekend where Whanganui becomes a canvas painted with the vibrant hues of its rich history and musical heritage.

Caboodle Vintage cars reinforce the feeling of the era for Vintage Weekend in Whanganui.

Anticipation as Whanganui prepares to step through a portal back into our past

From January 19-22, the iconic Whanganui Vintage Weekend takes centre stage, transforming every downtown corner into a vibrant medley of bygone charm and contemporary cool. Dust off your dancing shoes, polish your vintage specs and get ready for a whirlwind of nostalgia, discovery and good old-fashioned fun.

The adventure kicks off with a Friday night soiree under the stars in beautiful Ridgway Park. By popular demand, The Foxhole will be hosting the opening event of Whanganui Vintage Weekend 2024.

As then as the sun dips down, make your way to Porridge Watson for “A Vintage Do”, and dance along to the Damn Raucous Brass Band.

Caboodle Bands performed at last year's Caboodle.

Saturday morning explodes with the roar of engines and the rumble of laughter as the Vintage Car Rally winds its way through Victoria Avenue. Gleaming chrome and polished paintwork tell their own stories – roaring hot rods whispering of rebellious youth, elegant coupes reminiscing of moonlit drives. Saturday morning’s Whanganui River Market embraces nostalgia with hidden treasures, tasty street eats, and the river’s magic. Find the perfect souvenir, and fuel your adventures with local treats!

Drews Avenue is an eclectic mix of centuries, from the Viking period to hobby horsing, street performers, classic motorbikes and the return of Andram’s photo booth. Continue your stroll onto Ridgway Street for timeless alfresco dining, toe-tapping tunes and vintage cars. The very popular Caboodle will take over your senses over the four famous blocks of Victoria Avenue, from music to kids’ zones, fashion parades and much, much more.

Through the day, look up, look down, look to the side, transport from from previous eras will be ready to transport you!

Sunday morning dawns with the 2024 Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge, a truly Whanganui spectacle. Dust off your blankets and have your picnic baskets ready for classic tunes and great street food at the Riverside Shindig. Later, join the River City Artists 2024 Exhibition and delve into the creative spirit of Whanganui or head out to the countryside for High Tea at the forever elegant Bushy Park.

Highland Pipe band performing at Majestic Square in last year's Caboodle.

The grand finale on Monday showcases thrilling events, including the Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby, the Running of the Balls and the Snell Mile Challenge. Classic cars and soapbox racers adorn the streets, drawing cheers from spectators in a fitting conclusion to a weekend filled with vintage excitement.

Beyond the scheduled events, Whanganui Vintage Weekend is a celebration that unites the community. It reflects the city’s rich history, artistic flair and the enthusiasm of its residents. Families, friends, and visitors alike revel in the shared joy of stepping back in time, dancing to vintage tunes and creating lasting memories against the backdrop of Whanganui’s picturesque streets.

Whanganui Vintage Weekend 2024 is not just an event; it is a captivating journey through time, a symphony of music and a celebration of the enduring charm of vintage culture. In 2023 as attendees dispersed, the echoes of laughter and the vibrancy of the weekend lingered, leaving Whanganui with a sense of pride in hosting a vintage celebration that continues to enchant all who experience it.

Street entertainment at last year's Caboodle.

Caboodle 2024 is more than just a street party. It’s a celebration of Whanganui’s unique spirit, a kaleidoscope woven from threads of our past, present and future. It’s a chance to connect with your neighbours, discover hidden talents and embrace life to the fullest.

So mark your calendars, dust off your dancing shoes, and get ready to caboodle-ize yourself! Because this isn’t just a Whanganui phenomenon; it’s a weekend of good times and shared experiences for everyone.

Caboodle 2024 is free to attend! For more information and updates, follow @mainstreet.whanganui on social media.

See you there!