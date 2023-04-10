Lynette Vallely’s image "Glasses in liquor tent" was awarded Honours and voted People’s Choice in the recent WCC One Dominant Colour assessment. Photo / Lynette Vallely

Lynette Vallely’s image "Glasses in liquor tent" was awarded Honours and voted People’s Choice in the recent WCC One Dominant Colour assessment. Photo / Lynette Vallely

Whanganui Camera Club members are in for a busy year, with a full programme of activities including photoshoots, workshops, exhibitions, photo assessments and social get-togethers.

Recent workshops have focused on printing and matting, and training for photo assessors, aimed at new judging panel members.

The club has also held a successful weekend workshop run by Annette Johnston FPSNZ. Two intensive days saw attendees delving into the secrets of making beautiful portraits of flowers using techniques such as focus stacking and selective focus.

President John Smart says he’s pleased with the strong entries coming through for the club’s regular assessments. Set subjects for the year so far have included A Sunny Day, One Dominant Colour and Wabi Sabi, and there is a variety of topics coming up, ranging from classical landscapes and nature photography through to creative images, portraiture and the urban environment.

Lex McRae demonstrates the finer points of matting a photo print ready for framing. Photo / Vivienne McLean

“These assessments aren’t competitions, but aim to encourage members to explore new techniques and genres, and to give constructive feedback about their images in a supportive environment,” he says. “We are one of the few clubs in New Zealand still holding print as well as digital assessments, and it’s really encouraging to see our members supporting both media.”

Entries for the Whanganui Salon, the major national competition run by the Whanganui Camera Club every two years, are open. Under the overarching theme Humanity and Earth the competition features three categories: Aotearoa New Zealand Heritage, Humanity and the Natural World and Living in a Changing World. Entries are open to all New Zealand based photographers, and close on April 23. More information on the Salon page can be found at www.whanganuicameraclub.org.nz/whanganui-salon-2023 .

The Whanganui Camera Club meets at 7pm on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at its rooms at 2 Handley St, Gonville. The next meeting is on April 12 - visitors and new members are welcome. For more information visit www.whanganuicameraclub.co.nz.



