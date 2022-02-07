Pictured are (back row): LAC Logan Symes, LAC Flyn Whittaker, CPL Peter Doney, LAC Jacob Gorman, LAC Ryan Matthews. Front row: CPL Georgia Hiscotte, LAS Abbie Hulimann, LAC Ava Edwards, LAC Sophie Frericks.



January was a busy time for personnel from No. 9 Squadron, with staff and cadets attending courses.

Pilot Officer Olivia Newland was one of 18 personnel staffing the National Junior Non-Commissioned Officer (JNCO) Course at RNZAF Base Ohakea. This course was in place of the regional courses being postponed last year due to Covid-19. Of the 62 cadets participating, No. 9 Squadron had seven Leading Air Cadets (LAC), with LAC Jacob Gorman and LAC Sophie Frericks topping their respective syndicates.

No. 9 Squadron's Unit Commander, Flight Lieutenant Bryce Hackett, said all had qualified and will now be considered for promotion to corporal.

Corporals Peter Doney and Georgia Hiscotte attended the National Navigation Course based out of RNZAF Base Woodbourne (Blenheim) and Flying Officer Kalib Matthews attended the Officers Fieldcraft Course at Dip Flat (100km from Blenheim).

Flight Lieutenant Hackett also said from all the reports he had received, these members of 9 Squadron did themselves and their unit proud. He said they were looking forward to sharing the knowledge and experiences they have gained from these courses.

The unit has returned to parading at the Army Hall in Maria Place Extension, having paraded for term four last year at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy at the airport.

The squadron training year starts on Wednesday, February 9, at 6.45pm with the officers and NCOs. All returning cadets commence on Wednesday, February 16, at 6.45pm with a recruitment evening for parents and potential cadets starting at 7pm.

As the unit is parading on a NZ Defence Property, it is a requirement for everybody to be vaccinated and to show their vaccine passport and adhere to Ministry of Health guidelines, including the wearing of masks.