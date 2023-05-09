Hamish Kingston and Debra Kingston of Bushy Park Riding School.

A new Whanganui family-run business is set to become a popular destination for children and animal lovers.

Bushy Park Riding School, located near Kai Iwi, has opened, offering horse riding lessons for all ages with a particular focus on building confidence, responsibility and horsemanship skills.

“Learning to ride horses has so many benefits for children. You can see the changes in their confidence. Learning to be responsible and care for animals is another benefit, and the confidence-building is huge as it’s something that they can get good at, improve and excel in,” Bushy Park Riding School owner Debra Kingston said.

Kingston holds a Level 5 certificate in Human Services (childcare) and NZPCA D and D+ coaching certificates from the New Zealand Pony Club Association.

“Bushy Park Riding School provides a unique learning experience for children that they will carry with them for years to come,” Kingston said.

“Naturally, you don’t have to be a child to take advantage of all the school has to offer.”

Thrive Whanganui Impact coach Petrina Clark has been working through the Ministry of Social Development’s Business Training and Advice Grants programme to help Debra get the Bushy Park Riding School started off on the right foot and is excited to welcome new students to the school.

Bushy Park Riding School is located at 311E Bushy Park Road, Whanganui, Kai Iwi, New Zealand.

This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air.