Ange and Joe Penaluna with sons Xavier (left) and Israel.

Gourmet burger chain BurgerFuel is opening a store in Whanganui, creating about 15 new jobs.

It is being set up by franchisees Ange and Joe Penaluna in the former Bin Inn premises on the corner of Victoria Avenue and Ingestre Street.

The new store, which is set to open in June, is the 62nd in the chain.

Ange Penaluna said they were “absolutely pumped” to finally bring the restaurant to the city.

She said the family’s fit with BurgerFuel made sense.

“Being part of a family with motorsport and cars in their veins, the brand resonated with us immediately, and we know it will with so many other locals too.

“The wider BurgerFuel family have made us feel so welcome. Their down-to-earth approach, the focus on people, culture and innovation fit with how we were raised by our own families and the approach taken to running businesses through the years.”

Their families joked about how much they loved burgers, Joe Penaluna said.

“Even when we dropped [son] Xavier at Otago Uni in Dunedin earlier this year, we made sure to check out the proximity of his hall to the local BurgerFuel.

“The boys are looking forward to being involved as much as they can and are at an age now that makes that possible.”

He said they were determined to provide Whanganui people with the opportunity to enjoy gourmet burgers and great customer service “in a fully charged atmosphere”.

Ange Penaluna said the support and enthusiasm of their sons Xavier and Israel had been a driving force in the decision to open a store as a family.

“We feel like you must give back to a community that supports you, and Whanganui is that community for us.

“We liken the process of opening the store to more of a Le Mans endurance race than a quarter-mile drag.

“Either way, it’s going to be fast and loud and the crew involved in both races is what gets you over the line.”

BurgerFuel Group general manager Jason Lowery said the company always had its sights set on opening a store in Whanganui and when the Penalunas registered their interest, “it all fell into place”.

“We couldn’t have found a better franchisee duo than Joe and Ange, a couple that are incredibly family-oriented and immersed in their community,” he said.

“Their franchisee application blew us away.

“We knew they were the right people to take the helm of this new store.”

The first BurgerFuel store opened in Ponsonby, Auckland, in 1995.

Until now, the closest store to Whanganui was the Palmerston North franchise which opened in 2006.

Recruitment is under way for staff in Whanganui.

