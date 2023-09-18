Samuel Jackson plays the title role of "Bugsy Malone".

Gangster! Bugsy Malone will be performed at Wanganui Repertory Theatre - it’s a fun musical spoof about the gang wars in Chicago and New York during the prohibition era. All the actors are children.

Who are the main actors? Well, there’s the title character, Bugsy Malone played by Samuel Jackson. He’s described as a penniless boxing promoter “... a little too popular with the broads but a nice guy”.

Lexi Hirst plays the part of Blousey Brown in Bugsy Malone.

When Bugsy meets Blousey Brown ( played by Lexi Hirst) he is immediately smitten. The aspiring actress and singer, Blousey, has arrived at Fat Sam’s speakeasy to audition but when Fat Sam’s rivals rush in with their splurge guns she has to abandon her plans.

Ben Ross plays the part of Fat Sam in "Bugsy Malone".

She has to return another day. Benjamin Ross plays the part of Fat Sam, the gangster boss who’s being constantly harassed by his rival Dandy Dan. Ben Ross has a wealth of stage experience playing parts in children’s productions as well as making audiences smile with his portrayal of Master Ford in ‘The Merry Wives of Windsor ' earlier this year.

Charlotte Matthews plays the part of Tallulah, Fat Sam's girlfriend.

Fat Sam’s girlfriend Tallulah ( Charlotte Matthews) plants a kiss on Bugsy‘s face upsetting Blousey. What a minx! The cast are clearly loving being in Bugsy Malone and despite their youth have quite a lot of theatre experience.

“I just love it,” 15-year-old Samuel told me. It was great fun watching the rehearsal and I’m taking the grandchildren because I know they’ll love it too.